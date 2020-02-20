Babiš and Schillerová most popular ministers, suggests poll

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his ANO party colleague Finance Minister Alena Schillerová are the two of the most popular politicians in the country, suggests an opinion poll released on Thursday. The STEM survey of ministers and party leaders indicates that 50 percent of Czechs view Mr. Babiš favourably, while Ms. Schillerová’s approval rating has climbed to 47 percent.

The next most popular lower house politicians are the Social Democrats’ Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová, on 41 percent approval, and Pirates’ chairman Ivan Bartoš on 40 percent.