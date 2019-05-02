Babiš: 5G network should be launched by 2024

Mobile operators will be given time until 2024 to launch their 5G networks after a frequency auction takes place, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Thursday at an international conference in Prague, which is dedicated to exploring the security, technical and economic aspects of switching to 5G.

Mr. Babiš said he expects the switch to the advanced wireless system to be even more revolutionary than the onset of mobile phones, stimulating economic growth, innovation and overall prosperity. However, he also stressed the extraordinary importance of ensuring the new network system’s security.

In a video message sent to the conference, European Commissioner for Security Julian King urged the importance of EU member states approaching 5G network security in a co-operative way, establishing a set of security standards.