Aviation accidents involving small aircraft growing

The number of aviation accidents in the Czech Republic is growing, with 91 accidents reported last year, which is an increase of 19 accidents year-on-year, according to data published by the Institute for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents.

Most of the accidents involved small aircraft used for sport or recreational purposes. Eleven people lost their lives in the crashes. None of the accidents involved large commercial aircraft.

The institute says that despite the increase, the Czech Republic maintains a high safety aviation standard.