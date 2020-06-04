Average wage up by five percent in Q1 at CZK 34,077

The average gross monthly salary in the Czech Republic increased by five percent in the first quarter of this year to CZK 34,077, according to data release by the Czech Statistics Office on Thursday.

In real terms, taking into account inflation, wages increased by 1.4 percent which is the lowest figure since the end of 2013.

The median wage, a midway between the highest and the lowest levels, was CZK 29,333, up by 5.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Some 80 percent of employees earned wages between CZK 15,761 and 53,850 CZK. Two thirds of employees earned less than the average wage.