Average wage up by 7.2 percent in Q2

The average gross monthly wage in the Czech Republic increased by 7.2 percent to CZK 34,105 in the Q2 of this year, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office. In real terms, taking into account inflation, wages increased by 4.3 percent.

However, two-thirds of employees earn less than the average wage.

The median wage in the Czech Republic was CZK 29,127, up 6.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Some 80 percent of employees earned wages between CZK 14,955 and CZK 55,259.