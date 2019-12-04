Average wage up by 6.9 percent in Q3

The average gross monthly salary in the Czech Republic increased by 6.9 percent in the third quarter of this year to CZK 33,697, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Wednesday.
In real terms, taking into account inflation, wages increased by 4 percent.
However, two thirds of employees earn less than the average wage.
The median wage, a midway between the highest and the lowest levels, was CZK 29,549, up by 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Some percent of employees earned wages between CZK 15 680 and CZK 52 531.
Over 1,000 skeletons discovered during renovation of Kutná Hora “bone church”
Why are Russian and Chinese spying activities in Czech Republic so intense and how exactly do they do it?
Prague’s historical Koh-i-noor factory to be converted into residential area
Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago tells the tale of Czech immigrants who helped build the city
An Experiment in Vivisection: Czechoslovakia’s Second Republic 1938-1939