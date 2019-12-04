Average wage up by 6.9 percent in Q3

The average gross monthly salary in the Czech Republic increased by 6.9 percent in the third quarter of this year to CZK 33,697, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Wednesday.

In real terms, taking into account inflation, wages increased by 4 percent.

However, two thirds of employees earn less than the average wage.

The median wage, a midway between the highest and the lowest levels, was CZK 29,549, up by 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Some percent of employees earned wages between CZK 15 680 and CZK 52 531.