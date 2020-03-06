Average wage up by 6.7 percent in Q4 of 2019

The average gross monthly salary in the Czech Republic increased by 6.7 precent in the last quarter of this year to 36,144, according to data released by the Czech tatistics Office on Friday.

In real terms, taking into account inflation, wages increased by 3,6 percent. However, two thirds of Czech employees earn less than the average wage. The median wage, a midway between the highest and the lowest levels, was CZK 31, 202, up by 6.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

Some 80 percent of employees earned wages between CZK 15, 365 and CZK 58,398.As for salaries in the capital, Prague, the average monthly wage reached CZK 44,237 crowns in the last quarter of 2019.