Average temperatures for the season are expected in the coming four-week period, according to the long-term weather forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute issued on Saturday.

The coming week should see temperatures of around 13 degrees Celsius. The first week of May. Towards the end of the four-week period, we can expect day-time highs of around 18 degrees Celsius. Precipitation should also be average for the time of year.