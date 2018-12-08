Average temperatures expected in next four weeks

Ruth Fraňková
08-12-2018
Average temperatures for the season are expected in the coming four-week period. According to the long-term weather forecast of the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute issued on Saturday, we can expect daytime temperatures of around two degrees Celsius.

Rainfall levels in the next two weeks should be slightly above the long-term average.

 
 
 
 
 
