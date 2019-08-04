Average temperatures expected in August

Average temperatures for the season are expected in the coming four-week period, according to the long-term weather forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute issued this weekend.
The coming week will be the warmest, with temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius. Towards the end of the four-week period, temperatures should to drop to around 21 degrees Celsius. Precipitation should also be average for the time of year, with most rainfall expected in the coming week.
