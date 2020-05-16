Average temperatures expect in coming weeks

Temperatures in the Czech Republic are set to gradually warm up in the coming weeks, according to a long-term weather forecast from the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.
The coming week should see day-time temperatures of around 19 degrees Celsius. Towards the end of the four-week period, temperatures should reach above 20 degrees Celsius.
Rainfall levels in the next four months are expected to be slightly below average.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Czech women might finally be allowed to drop the suffix -ová
Face masks outdoors may soon disappear