Average temperatures expect in coming weeks

Ruth Fraňková
16-05-2020
Temperatures in the Czech Republic are set to gradually warm up in the coming weeks, according to a long-term weather forecast from the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

The coming week should see day-time temperatures of around 19 degrees Celsius. Towards the end of the four-week period, temperatures should reach above 20 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall levels in the next four months are expected to be slightly below average.

 
 
 
 
