Average salary of automotive sector worker rises 8.7 percent

The average monthly salary in the Czech automotive industry rose by 8.7 percent last year to 40,865 crowns, or 31 percent above the national average.

The number of employees in the sector increased by 3.8 percent to 133,000, according to the Automobile Industry Association (AutoSAP).

Production of passenger cars in the Czech Republic increased by 1.7 percent last year to a record of 1.437 million cars. It has grown for five years in a row.