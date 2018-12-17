Average price of new flats in Prague up by 11.8 percent year-on-year

The average price of new flats in Prague increased in October by 11.8 percent to 104,100 per square metre, according to the data released by Deloitte consultancy on Monday. At the end of October, there were 5,587 new flats available in the Czech capital, which is an increase by 18 percent on the previous year.
