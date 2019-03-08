Average Prague salary jumps 6.5 pct to nearly 42,000 crowns

The average gross monthly salary in Prague stood at 41,851 crowns in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 6.5 percent year on year, data from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSU) published on Friday show.

Prague salaries are the highest in the country on average. The lowest are in the Karlovy Vary region, at 29,703 crowns.

Nationwide, the average gross monthly salary stood at 33,840 crowns in the fourth quarter, up 6.9 percent in annual terms.

According to the ČSU, 846,700 people were employed in the Czech capital in the fourth quarter, up 3.2 percent year on year.