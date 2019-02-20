Average mortgage rate in Czech Republic climbs to 3 percent

The average mortgage rate in the Czech Republic rose to 3.0 percent in January from 2.9 percent the previous month, according to market analysts Fincentrum. The average rate has been climbing since reaching a record low of 1.8 percent in December 2016. In January 2018 it stood at 2.3 percent.
The number of new housing loan contracts signed in January was the lowest in five years.
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
The 1946 US operation that proved a propaganda coup for Czechoslovakia’s Communists
Why is it so hard to remove a Czech president?
David Černý’s CyberDog: an (educational) ‘nuts and bolt’ tour of Europe’s first robotic wine bar