Average mortgage rate in Czech Republic climbs to 3 percent

Ian Willoughby
20-02-2019
The average mortgage rate in the Czech Republic rose to 3.0 percent in January from 2.9 percent the previous month, according to market analysts Fincentrum. The average rate has been climbing since reaching a record low of 1.8 percent in December 2016. In January 2018 it stood at 2.3 percent.

The number of new housing loan contracts signed in January was the lowest in five years.

 
 
 
 
