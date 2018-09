The average mortgage rate rose marginally in August to 2.53 percent, according to data compiled by Fincentrum Hypoindex, whose figures are based on the real values of freshly agreed contracts, including refinancing deals.

In July, the average rate stood at 2.5 percent. Fincentrum chief analyst Josef Rajdl said that over the summer months, no major bank changed its mortgage rate, but a gradual rise is expected in the autumn months.