Average mortgage rate falls for 11th month in succession

The average mortgage rate in the Czech Republic fell to 2.34 percent in December from 2.35 percent the previous month, according to data from financial advisors Fincentrum released on Wednesday.
Last month was the 11th in succession that mortage rates fell. They hit their lowest point, 1.77 percent, in December 2016 before again showing an upward trend.
The average amount loaned in new mortgages in December, CZK 2.54 million, was a record high.
