Average Czech salary up 8.6 pct y/y to 31,851 crowns

Brian Kenety
04-09-2018
The average monthly salary in the Czech Republic increased by 8.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 31,851 crowns, data released on Tuesday by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) show.

In real terms, accounting for inflation of 2.3 percent during the second quarter, the average salary rose by 6.2 percent. In the previous quarter, real wages rose 6.6 percent, their fastest pace in 15 years.

The median wage, the level at which most people are earning removing part of the distortion from high earners, stood at 27,236 crowns in the second quarter.

