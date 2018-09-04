Average Czech salary up 8.6 pct y/y to 31,851 crowns

The average monthly salary in the Czech Republic increased by 8.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 31,851 crowns, data released on Tuesday by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) show.
In real terms, accounting for inflation of 2.3 percent during the second quarter, the average salary rose by 6.2 percent. In the previous quarter, real wages rose 6.6 percent, their fastest pace in 15 years.
The median wage, the level at which most people are earning removing part of the distortion from high earners, stood at 27,236 crowns in the second quarter.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services