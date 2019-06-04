Average Czech monthly wage up by 7.4 percent in first quarter

The average monthly wage in the Czech Republic grew by 7.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, according to figures released by the Czech Statistics Office on Tuesday. The average wage at the end of March stood at CZK 32.466. In real terms, discounting inflation, the rise was 4.6 percent.
The median wage, a midway between the highest and lowest levels, in the first period of 2019 rose by 7.4 percent to CZK 27.582. Average salaries in the Czech Republic have grown uninterruptedly since 2014.
