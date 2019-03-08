Average Czech monthly wage up by 6.9 percent in last quarter of 2018

The average monthly wage in the Czech Republic grew by 6.9 percent in the last quarter of 2018, according to figures released by the Czech Statistics Office on Friday.

The average wage stood at CZK 33,840. In real terms, discounting inflation, the rise was 4.7 percent.

The median wage, a midway between the highest and the lowest levels, in the last quarter rose by 7.1 percent year-on-year to CZK 29,247.

The average monthly wage for the whole of 2018 rose by 8.1 percent to CZK 31,885.