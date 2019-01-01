Avast, ČEZ most successful titles on Prague bourse; CME, Kofola biggest losers

Czech stocks fell 9 percent in 2018 according to the main PX index of the Prague Stock Exchange, with the biggest drop coming in December. By comparison, the aggregate index of European stock exchanges (Stoxx Europe 600) depreciated around 14 percent.

According to the news site Novinky.cz, the most profitable titles listed on the Prague bourse were software company Avast, which rose 16 percent since its May debut, and state-controlled utility ČEZ, which added 8 percent; appreciation for investors, taking into account a dividend payment, exceeded 13 percent.

The biggest loser on the Prague exchange was regional media group CME, whose shares lost 38 percent of their value. The poor performance of flagship Czech station Nova TV was a major factor.

Soft-drinks maker Kofola also ended down over 30 percent despite improved earnings. The decline was primarily related to the departure of a Polish minority shareholder and pressure associated with the sale of his shares under accelerated subscription, Novinky.cz reported.