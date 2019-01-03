Avalanche warning issued in Krkonoše Mountains

An avalanche alert has been issued by authorities in the Krkonoše Mountains in the north of the country on Thursday. The grade three warning on a five-point scale has been issued following recent snowfall and windy conditions.
Between 25 and 30 centimetres of fresh snow have fallen in the area over the past two days and forecasters expect more snowfall in the days to come.
Immigration changing Czech society
Czech Christmas traditions explained, from Ježíšek to the Golden Pig
Moravian Christmas – how different is it from that in Bohemia?
New hopes of saving Schindler’s Ark
“To see this much blood on the street can be dramatic for a lot of people”, says Canadian celebrating Christmas in Czech Republic