Avalanche warning issued in Krkonoše Mountains

Ruth Fraňková
03-01-2019
An avalanche alert has been issued by authorities in the Krkonoše Mountains in the north of the country on Thursday. The grade three warning on a five-point scale has been issued following recent snowfall and windy conditions.

Between 25 and 30 centimetres of fresh snow have fallen in the area over the past two days and forecasters expect more snowfall in the days to come.

 
