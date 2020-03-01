Broadcast Archive

Avalanche alert in Krkonoše Mountains

Daniela Lazarová
01-03-2020
A third degree avalanche alert has been declared in the Krkonoše Mountains following several days of heavy snow and strong winds.

The mountain rescue service says the situation is extremely dangerous since a combination of factors have created a highly unstable layer of snow on many slopes.

Skiers have been warned not to take risks or stray from marked trails.

 
 
 
 
 
 
