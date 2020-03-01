Avalanche alert in Krkonoše Mountains

A third degree avalanche alert has been declared in the Krkonoše Mountains following several days of heavy snow and strong winds.
The mountain rescue service says the situation is extremely dangerous since a combination of factors have created a highly unstable layer of snow on many slopes.
Skiers have been warned not to take risks or stray from marked trails.
Czech biochemist involved in developing potential coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus: no cases confirmed in Czech Republic so far
“Einstein in Bohemia” – Part II: how alienation in ‘half-barbaric’ Prague led him to a new theory of gravity, eventual love of a free Czechoslovakia
Coronavirus: Prague Airport designates special gates for arrivals from Italy
The girl who speaks 17 foreign languages: I see languages as music and colours