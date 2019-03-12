Avalanche alert declared in Krkonoše Mountains

A third degree avalanche alert has been declared in the Krkonoše Mountains following several days of heavy snow and strong winds.
The mountain rescue service says the situation is extremely dangerous since a combination of factors have created a highly unstable layer of snow on many slopes.
Skiers have been warned not to take risks or stray from marked trails.
