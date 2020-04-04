Broadcast Archive

Authorities report record increase in coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Daniela Lazarová
04-04-2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic reached 4194 on Saturday morning, with a record increase of 332 cases registered on Friday.

359 people have been hospitalized due to complications and 77 of them are reported to be in serious condition.

56 people have died and 74 have fully recovered from the infection. Over 7,400 people have been tested to date.

 
 
