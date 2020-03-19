Authorities ask Czechs not to hoard medicines containing paracetamol

The State Institute for Drug Control has called on Czechs not to hoard medicines containing paracetamol, Czech Television reported. There is now a shortage of such drugs in this country. Pharmacies reported on Wednesday that they were running low on the brands Paralen and Ibalgin. They reduce fevers, one of the symptoms of the Covid-19 disease.

A representative of the State Institute for Drug Control said sales of the best-selling medicines of that type had more than tripled in recent weeks. Over 300,000 boxes, the usual number for one month, were sold in only a week.