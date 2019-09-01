Austrian politicians exploring legal action over financing of Dukovany completion

The deputy governor of Lower Austria, Stephan Pernkopf, and former Austrian minister of the environment Elisabeth Köstinger have not ruled out taking legal action against the Czech Republic at the EU over the financing of the completing of the Dukovany nuclear power station in Moravia, the Austrian daily Kurier wrote on Saturday night. Both politicians have criticised a positive environmental impact assessment issued on Friday for new nuclear units at the Czech plant.

The pair said they wanted to hear from the Prague government who would finance the construction project. Once they had done so they would ascertain whether it was possible to file a lawsuit over state support at the EU, Ms. Köstinger said.

The Austrian politicians are also opposed to the extension of the life span at Dukovany’s existing reactors.