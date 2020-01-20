Austrian police detain 40 migrants on border with Czech Republic

Austrian police say they have detained 40 Afghan migrants on the country’s northern border with the Czech Republic.

The daily Kronen Zeitung which reported the story said people smugglers were increasingly using routes through the Czech Republic to lead asylum seekers to their chosen destination. The forty migrants are all young men who have now filed for asylum in Austria.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis discussed problems relating to migration in Prague last week, emphasizing the need to curb illegal migration and strengthen the EU’s outer borders.