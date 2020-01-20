Austrian police detain 40 migrants on border with Czech Republic

Austrian police say they have detained 40 Afghan migrants on the country’s northern border with the Czech Republic.
The daily Kronen Zeitung which reported the story said people smugglers were increasingly using routes through the Czech Republic to lead asylum seekers to their chosen destination. The forty migrants are all young men who have now filed for asylum in Austria.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis discussed problems relating to migration in Prague last week, emphasizing the need to curb illegal migration and strengthen the EU’s outer borders.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
“The only solution is political” – Organisers of major anti-government protests in Czechia announce plans for the future