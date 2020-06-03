Austria to remove border checks with neighbouring states starting Thursday

Austria will remove its border checks with the Czech Republic and all other neighbouring states, excluding Italy, Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on Wednesday. Neither a negative COVID-19 test, nor undertaking a compulsory two-week quarantine will be required for Czechs to enter the country.

However, it is as of yet unclear whether the Czech Republic will do the same, or continue on its current timeline of opening up borders with Austria, Germany and Hungary on June 15.