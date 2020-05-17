Broadcast Archive

Austria reopens border crossings with Czechia

Ruth Fraňková
17-05-2020
Austria reopened all its border crossings with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary at midnight Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, police and customs officers will only carry out random tests of people travelling across the border, the Austrian interior ministry informed.

According to the spokesowman of the Czech Ministry of Interior, people returnign to the Czech Republic will have to present a negative test for Covid-19 or to be qurantined for two weeks.

 
 
 
 
