Aung San Suu Kyi to visit Czech Republic in June

Burma’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is set to visit the Czech Republic in early June.

During her four-day stay, she is due to meet Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO), who extended the invitation, as well as President Miloš Zeman, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and representatives of Parliament.

Ms Suu Kyi was revered as a principled human rights and pro-democracy activist. Václav Havel championed her as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. She visited Prague in 2013 for the Forum 2000 Conference, which is tied to Havel’s legacy.

She has since come under harsh criticism for refusing to condemn an army crackdown that led to the exodus of Rohingya Muslims into neighbouring Bangladesh and atrocities against them.