Aung San Suu Kyi begins official part of Czech visit with talks with PM

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi is set to hold talks with the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, in Prague on Monday. The politician arrived in the city on Saturday and had a private programme at the weekend. She and Mr. Babiš are expected to discuss mutual relations, economic cooperation, Czech development projects in Myanmar and human rights issues.
On Tuesday Ms. Suu Kyi – who is Myanmar's de facto leader – will meet Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and President Miloš Zeman. Her country’s minister of investments and economic relations and minister of international cooperation are travelling with her.
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments
European elections: Did Babiš’s ANO really “win”? Depends on how you count
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships