Aung San Suu Kyi begins official part of Czech visit with talks with PM

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi is set to hold talks with the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, in Prague on Monday. The politician arrived in the city on Saturday and had a private programme at the weekend. She and Mr. Babiš are expected to discuss mutual relations, economic cooperation, Czech development projects in Myanmar and human rights issues.

On Tuesday Ms. Suu Kyi – who is Myanmar's de facto leader – will meet Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and President Miloš Zeman. Her country’s minister of investments and economic relations and minister of international cooperation are travelling with her.