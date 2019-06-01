Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Prague

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi was due to arrive in Prague on Saturday. The politician has a private programme planned for the weekend before holding official talks with the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, and foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček. She will also have a brief meeting with President Miloš Zeman.

On Tuesday the Nobel Peace Prize laureate – who is Myanmar's de facto leader – is due to speak at a business forum. Her country’s minister of investments and economic relations and minister of international cooperation are travelling with her.