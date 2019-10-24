August 21st to be day in memory of victims of Soviet-led invasion

The lower house of Parliament has passed a bill declaring August 21st a day in memory of the victims of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968. The bill was supported by 130 out of 137 deputies present.
The Communist Party MPs present failed to suport the bill, with the exception of Jiří Dolejš who said he was voting according to his conscience and regarded the invasion as „a terrible blow to the country“.
The bill will now go to the Senate for approval.
