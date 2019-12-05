August 21 to be Remembrance Day for victims of 1968 invasion

The Senate has approved a proposal for August 21st to be observed as a remembrance day for the victims of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968.
The draft law was earlier approved by the lower house where it received broad support with the exception of the Communist Party where all but one MP abstained from the vote.
It will now be signed into law by the president.
