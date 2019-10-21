Auditors find misconduct in party’s management of election finances

The Office for Economic Supervision of Political Parties and Political Movements has found 17 cases of misconduct while reviewing the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party’s 2017 election campaign. Examples include late transactions of unused funds from the party’s election account and not disclosing necessary details on all candidates who financially contributed to the campaign.

The office will now consider its next steps, spokeswoman Linda Hrubešová told the Czech News on Monday. It may choose to initiate administrative proceedings or issue a fine order. The latter could amount to hundreds of thousands of crowns.