Auditors find misconduct in party’s management of election finances

The Office for Economic Supervision of Political Parties and Political Movements has found 17 cases of misconduct while reviewing the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party’s 2017 election campaign. Examples include late transactions of unused funds from the party’s election account and not disclosing necessary details on all candidates who financially contributed to the campaign.
The office will now consider its next steps, spokeswoman Linda Hrubešová told the Czech News on Monday. It may choose to initiate administrative proceedings or issue a fine order. The latter could amount to hundreds of thousands of crowns.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Beijing ends agreement with Prague – but can spat harm Czech capital?
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home
Czechs observe day of mourning for pop idol Karel Gott
Thousands pay tribute to deceased national pop icon Karel Gott