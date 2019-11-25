Auditors find errors in ministry’s 2018 financial statement

The Supreme Audit Office has uncovered errors amounting to CZK 2.7 billion in the Ministry of Culture’s financial statement for 2018, a spokesperson for the former said on Monday. The ministry reported some expenses incorrectly while its data regarding the implementation of the state budget was CZK 0.8 billion out, the auditors said.

The Supreme Audit Office said the Ministry of Culture had, for instance, wrongly listed expenditures for renovations to the National Museum and State Opera as being for their regular operation.