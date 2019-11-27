Auditors: Digitisation of public administration below EU average, progressing too slowly

The digitisation of the Czech Republic’s public administration is progressing too slowly and is still well below the EU average, according to a new report by the Supreme Audit Office, published on Wednesday. Auditors see slow progress in legal changes and the overall fractured nature of related legislation as the main reasons, but problems related to a lack of experts and out of date information systems have also been highlighted.

Successive Czech governments spent CZK 75 billion on eGovernment from 2012 to 2018 and the digitisation of public administration is one of the key targets set out by the current government manifesto. However, last year only 26 percent of people used such online services.