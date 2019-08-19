Auditors: Culture Ministry needs uniform, transparent system for allocating funds

The Czech Ministry of Culture needs to be more uniform and transparent in how it dispenses grants and funds activities in the sector, the Supreme Audit Office (NKÚ) says in its latest report.

The report analysed the distribution of over 500-600 million crowns allocated by the ministry in the years 2016 to 2018. It found there was no effective digital system in place to both centralise and track the flow of money.

The NKÚ also noted that nine different sections within the ministry allocated subsidies, each having their own regulations.

The result is a fragmented, overly complex system whereby, for example, an entity seeking support for a dance and theatre festival must submit two markedly different applications.