Auction at Kodl Gallery exceptionally successful

An auction at the Kodl art gallery sold items to the tune of 220 million crowns on Sunday. According to the gallery it was the second most successful art auction in the history of the Czech Republic.

The item sold for the highest price was a painting by Josef Čapek (Two Men) which was auctioned off for 13.9 million crowns. Another of Čapek’s paintings - Girls Getting Milk –sold for 10. 8 million. Antonín Procházka’s Bouquet in a Pitcher was the only other item to cross the ten million mark.