Attempted theft of cables restricts operation of Prague trains

Trains in Prague were operating on a limited schedule on Friday morning following a breakdown of the signalling system.
The Railway Infrastructure Administration said someone had tried to steal cables connected to the system, damaging them in the process.
Trains to and from the Smíchov station were most effected. Some were not operating at all while others faced long delays.
