Attempted murder charge proposed for Dutch men who beat up Prague waiter

The police have proposed that two Dutch citizens who beat up a waiter in Prague last year be tried on charges of especially serious attempted murder. The two, who are brothers, could face up to 18 years if found guilty.
The police had originally charged them with grievous bodily harm but revised their position after court experts said that the attack was so brutal that the victim could have died.
The waiter was set upon after telling a group of seven Dutch citizens that they were not allowed to consume their own alcohol at the city centre outdoor restaurant where he worked.
