Attacker of tennis star Kvitová gets increased jail term

The Supreme Court in Olomouc has increased the prison sentence of a man who brutally attacked tennis star Petra Kvitová in her apartment in 2016. Thirty-four-year-old Radim Žondra’s term has been increased from eight to 11 years. He had been initially found guilty of grievous bodily harm but at the request of the state prosecutor the crime was requalified as burglary, which carries a higher sentence.

When Kvitová tried to defend herself from her knife-wielding assailant she sustained career-threatening hand injuries that required major surgery.