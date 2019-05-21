Attack on Czech TV website timed to coincide with hockey transmission

The website of public broadcaster Czech Television was the victim of a cyber attack on Tuesday. Spokesperson Karolína Blinková said the attackers had targetted the online broadcasting of an ice hockey match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Ms. Blinková said the attacks had come from both within the Czech Republic and abroad. Czech Television’s website was accessible once again from around 1:30 pm but some users were unable to log onto the CT 24 news site.