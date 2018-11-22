At least ten people injured after two trams collide in Prague

Ruth Fraňková
22-11-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

At least ten people were injured after two trams collided in Prague on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened on the Rašín embankment close to the Dancing House in the centre of the city. Tram traffic in the area had to be rerouted. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the police.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30