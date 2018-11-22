At least ten people injured after two trams collide in Prague

At least ten people were injured after two trams collided in Prague on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened on the Rašín embankment close to the Dancing House in the centre of the city. Tram traffic in the area had to be rerouted. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the police.
Czech PM at centre of new scandal over his son’s shocking revelations
November 17 – The Czech Republic’s unofficial protest day?
Embattled Czech prime minister fighting for his political future
PM's son claims he was forcibly detained in Crimea by his father’s associates
Czech men drinking less beer