Prague’s famous astronomical clock will go back into operation on September 28, St. Wenceslas’ Day. The clock at the city’s Old Town Hall has been undergoing repairs for several months. Freshly restored statutes of the apostles will reappear at 6 pm on the state holiday, having last been seen in early January.

The moving figures will emerge from stained glass hatches that replace metal ones installed in the 1970s, thus restoring that element of the time piece to its original form.