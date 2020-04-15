Association of Trade and Tourism says government’s reopening timetable “unreasonably slow”

The phased-out reopening of shops and services as planned by the government is "unreasonably slow" and the timetable was not consulted with those concerned, according to the President of the Czech Association of Trade and Tourism Tomáš Prouza.

Prouza said that the Czech government’s approach was “strange” when compared to the steps taken by neighbour states. The association is to release a more detailed stand on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Association of shopping malls has also protested against the time plan, saying the government was discriminating shopping centres which could easily meet the strict hygiene norms required.

The government on Tuesday unveiled a timetable for easing the coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks. The gradual reopening of shops and services will take place in five stages between April 20 and June 8.

Farmers markets, craftsmen and used car sales will be able to open as of April 20th under strict hygiene conditions.

Shops of up to 1,000 square metres, driving schools and gyms can reopen as of May 12; restaurants and cafes serving in outdoor gardens, museums, galleries and hairdressers as of May 25.

The reopening of large shopping centres and indoor cafes and restaurants has been left till last, as of June 8.

The plan moreover depends of the course of the epidemic and may be frozen or reviewed depending on circumstances.