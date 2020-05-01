Association of Hotels and Restaurants says government’s reopening schedule is chaotic, aid inadequate

The Association of Hotels and Restaurants has criticized the government for the manner in which it is handling the coronavirus crisis, saying that the easing of restrictions imposed is chaotic and the help given entrepreneurs is inadequate.

The government released fresh details of the reopening process on Friday, specifying the conditions which would have to be met for enterprises which can reopen on May 11.

Pubs and restaurants can reopen their outdoor spaces on condition that tables are placed at least 1.5 metres apart, and chairs and tables are disinfected after every client.

Similar conditions will have to be met by hairdressers who will be required to have plastic face shields as well as facemasks.