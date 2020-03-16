Association of Czech GPs: GPs should not see patients without protective gear

General practitioners who lack facemasks and respirators should not attend to patients and restrict their activity to providing on-line services and e-prescriptions, the Association of Czech General Practitioners said on Sunday.

It further advised doctors who do not have protective gear to lock up their waiting rooms and only see patients with serious problems by appointment. The association has expressed concern over the lack of respirators and protective gear for a large number of GPs who are exposed to infection daily.

Czech pharmacists, who also lack respirators have appealed to people not to come in for medicaments if they are ill and send a healthy member of the family in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. They have also urged people not to visit pharmacies for things like dental care products or cosmetics.