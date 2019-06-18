As countries prepare to select EU institution leaders, Petříček says Visegrad Four wants its candidate in a key position

Speaking in Luxemburg ahead of this week’s EU summit, where the future leadership of EU institutions is expected to be discussed, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček told journalists that the Visegrad Four wants its candidate to secure a key position.
While stating that the list of candidates is extensive and that no discussions on this topic have yet been held, he did remind journalists of Slovak candidate Maroš Šefčovič, whom he believes to be a strong candidate for one of the high positions, particularly when it comes to foreign policy. The Visegrad Four is political alliance within the EU made up of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history
Embattled Czech PM launches counter-offensive to win over public in Agrofert dispute