As countries prepare to select EU institution leaders, Petříček says Visegrad Four wants its candidate in a key position

Speaking in Luxemburg ahead of this week’s EU summit, where the future leadership of EU institutions is expected to be discussed, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček told journalists that the Visegrad Four wants its candidate to secure a key position.

While stating that the list of candidates is extensive and that no discussions on this topic have yet been held, he did remind journalists of Slovak candidate Maroš Šefčovič, whom he believes to be a strong candidate for one of the high positions, particularly when it comes to foreign policy. The Visegrad Four is political alliance within the EU made up of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.